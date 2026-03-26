China urges peace talks in Iran war

World News
26-03-2026 | 05:50
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China urges peace talks in Iran war
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China urges peace talks in Iran war

China on Thursday urged parties to the Middle East conflict to "create conditions for starting truly meaningful and sincere peace talks."

"The pressing priority is to actively promote peace talks, seize the opportunity of peace and promote the cessation of the war," Lin Jian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at a regular briefing when asked if China was aware of any ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

His remarks come after China's ⁠foreign minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that he saw "a glimmer of hope for peace" in the wake of signals about negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.



Reuters
 

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