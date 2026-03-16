Hamas holds talks with Council of Peace amid tensions over Iran war: Reuters

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 08:27
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Hamas holds talks with Council of Peace amid tensions over Iran war: Reuters
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Hamas holds talks with Council of Peace amid tensions over Iran war: Reuters

Three sources told Reuters that envoys from the Council of Peace, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, met with representatives of the Palestinian group Hamas in Cairo in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire in Gaza, which has come under heavy pressure since the United States and Israel began bombing Iran.

The meeting, held earlier this week, is the first publicly reported encounter between Hamas and the Peace Council since the war began.

Following the meeting, Israel announced on Sunday that it will soon reopen the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which has been closed since the start of the bombing campaign against Iran.

One of the sources said he believes Israel’s announcement was a direct result of the meeting between Hamas and the Peace Council. The Peace Council is a new international body personally chaired by Trump and tasked with overseeing Gaza after the war.

Reuters

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