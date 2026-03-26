World Bank to provide financial aid to countries impacted by Middle East war

The World Bank Group said on Thursday ‌that it will support client governments as they deal with challenges brought ⁠on by the Middle East conflict, including major increases in energy costs, by leveraging fast-disbursing policy financing instruments.



The development lender ‌said ⁠in a statement it was ready to respond at scale with ⁠immediate financial relief, policy expertise and private sector ⁠support to preserve jobs and ⁠growth in affected countries.



Reuters