Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'

World News
26-03-2026 | 12:21
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Trump says taking control of Iran&#39;s oil an &#39;option&#39;
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Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," comparing it to the deal Washington made with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro.

"It's an option," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting when asked if he was looking to take control of Iran's oil, saying that the United States had done "very well" with Venezuela's reserves.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Oil

Venezuela

Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
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