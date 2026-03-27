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Putin hopes Iran war will shift focus from 'crimes' in Ukraine': German FM
World News
27-03-2026 | 08:43
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Putin hopes Iran war will shift focus from 'crimes' in Ukraine': German FM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping the war in the Middle East will shift the focus from his "crimes" in Ukraine, the German foreign minister said on Friday.
"Putin is cynically hoping that the escalation in the Middle East will divert our attention from his crimes in Ukraine," Johann Wadephul said during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in France.
"This calculation must not succeed," he said, warning that any compromising on Ukraine's defence capabilities would "play into Putin's hands".
AFP
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