Ankara says Patriot defenses being deployed in central Turkey after latest Iran missile

Turkey said Tuesday a Patriot missile defense system was being deployed in the country's centre, a day after NATO intercepted a second ballistic missile fired from Iran in Turkish airspace.



"A Patriot system assigned to support the protection of our airspace is being deployed in Malatya," said a defence ministry statement. The area is known as the location of the Kurecik air base, which houses a NATO early-warning radar system that can detect Iranian missile launches.



AFP