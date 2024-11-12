News
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12 | 02:25
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 4,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 6,000, and the price of gas increased by LBP 3,000.
The updated prices for fuel products are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,437,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,477,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,323,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,051,000
