Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

Lebanon News
08-02-2026 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine has directed that all injured victims of the building collapse in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood be treated at the ministry’s full expense.

In a statement, the ministry’s media office said the Public Health Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring developments since the moment of the incident, coordinating with relevant emergency and rescue agencies as debris removal efforts continue to rescue those still trapped under the rubble.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rakan Nasreddine

Building

Collapse

Tripoli

Tabbaneh

LBCI Next
Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building
Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-24

Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:46

In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanon says one killed by Israeli army fire in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:17

Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-06

Iranian court acquits French-German national charged with 'espionage'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:47

Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More