Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine has directed that all injured victims of the building collapse in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood be treated at the ministry’s full expense.



In a statement, the ministry’s media office said the Public Health Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring developments since the moment of the incident, coordinating with relevant emergency and rescue agencies as debris removal efforts continue to rescue those still trapped under the rubble.