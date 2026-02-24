News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
24-02-2026 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 6,000, diesel rose by LBP 2,000 and gas increased by LBP 17,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,799,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,842,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,382,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,401,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
prices
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-10
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-10
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-30
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-30
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
2025-11-12
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Middle East News
2025-11-12
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-21
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad
Lebanon News
2026-02-21
Beatification announced for Lebanese priest Father Bechara Abou Mrad
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
4
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
5
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
7
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
8
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More