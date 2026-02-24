Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 6,000, diesel rose by LBP 2,000 and gas increased by LBP 17,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,799,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,842,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,382,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,401,000