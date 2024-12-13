Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875

2024-12-13 | 07:37
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 44,875

The Gaza Health Ministry announced in a statement on Friday that 44,875 Palestinians have been killed and 106,454 others injured since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Reuters
