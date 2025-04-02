Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-04-2025 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israeli army &#39;dissecting&#39; Gaza to retrieve hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the military is "dissecting" Gaza and "seizing territory" to retrieve hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

The military is "dissecting the (Gaza) Strip and increasing the pressure step by step so that (Hamas) will return our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement, adding that Israel "is seizing territory, striking terrorists, and destroying infrastructure."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-22

Israel's PM says to act 'decisively' to bring back remaining Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Hamas says committed to freeing Gaza hostages 'according to specified timetable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48

Gaza's health ministry says 1,066 killed since Israel resumed strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56

UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive

LBCI
World News
08:01

Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28

Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More