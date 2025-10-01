Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 14:41
High views
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry

The Israeli navy has warned a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to change course, the foreign ministry said Wednesday as the vessels approached waters under an Israeli blockade.

"The Israeli Navy has reached out to the... flotilla and asked them to change course," the ministry said in a statement.

"Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Aid

Flotilla

Blockade

Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump's Gaza plan
