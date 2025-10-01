News
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 14:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli navy warns Gaza aid flotilla to change course: Ministry
The Israeli navy has warned a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to change course, the foreign ministry said Wednesday as the vessels approached waters under an Israeli blockade.
"The Israeli Navy has reached out to the... flotilla and asked them to change course," the ministry said in a statement.
"Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Aid
Flotilla
Blockade
Next
Israel military says to block access to north Gaza for residents from south
Axios: Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urge Hamas to accept Trump’s Gaza plan
Previous
