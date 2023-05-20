Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

Saudi academic and political analyst Khaled Batarfi considered that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must follow up the Arab League Summit until the next summit, and its responsibility is to follow up on the summit's decisions, implement them, and coordinate with all the Arab countries that signed the "Jeddah Declaration," including the issue of the return of Syria and the conditions for this return."



In addition to "the Sudanese, Yemeni and Libyan files and other files need continuous and daily follow-up, and Saudi Arabia will work with its "brothers" to play this role."



He said, in an interview with LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that "Saudi Arabia, with the reconciliation it made with Iran, was able to convey a message to the West that "we will not be a party to a dispute or conflict between you and any of the countries," and we are regaining the initiative for the sake of zero problems and cooperating with our brothers, like it happened in Yemen and Syria, and as it is happening today in Jeddah."



He pointed out that "Lebanon bears the burden of the presence of 2 million refugees on its territory, which is a large proportion borne by this small country."



Regarding Lebanon's absence from the speeches of Arab leaders at the Jeddah summit, Batarfi said, "We cannot interfere directly in Lebanon, and its people must solve their problems."



He added: "Saudi Arabia is not a voter in Lebanon, and let the Parliament elect a president for the country, and let it carry out the necessary economic and financial reforms, and if they did not do that, then how do they expect any country to come and do it?”