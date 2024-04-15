Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

2024-04-15 | 03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated that it is "closely following recent events in the Middle East," expressing “deep concern as the entire region teeters on the brink.”

The Ministry affirmed that this concern arises alongside the ongoing seventh-month war in Gaza, the failure to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728 calling for a ceasefire, and the inability to resume the two-state solution-based political process and relevant UN resolutions.

In addition, it reiterated its call “to halt escalation, the looming threat of war, and all forms of retaliatory military actions.”

The Ministry emphasized the need to “uphold international law and legitimate decisions as the sole means to prevent the catastrophic consequences of a full-blown Middle Eastern crisis, which imperils regional peace and security.”

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
