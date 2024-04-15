News
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-04-15 | 03:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated that it is "closely following recent events in the Middle East," expressing “deep concern as the entire region teeters on the brink.”
The Ministry affirmed that this concern arises alongside the ongoing seventh-month war in Gaza, the failure to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728 calling for a ceasefire, and the inability to resume the two-state solution-based political process and relevant UN resolutions.
In addition, it reiterated its call “to halt escalation, the looming threat of war, and all forms of retaliatory military actions.”
The Ministry emphasized the need to “uphold international law and legitimate decisions as the sole means to prevent the catastrophic consequences of a full-blown Middle Eastern crisis, which imperils regional peace and security.”
Lebanon News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Lebanon
Middle East
Escalation
Crisis
