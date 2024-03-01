Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

Lebanon News
2024-03-01 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

In recent developments, Hezbollah has reported two significant actions targeting Israeli forces. 

In the first instance, they targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Ramim barracks using rocket weapons. 

Additionally, Hezbollah reported another operation where they targeted the Baghdadi site with rocket weapons, successfully achieving a direct hit.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israeli Soldiers

Israel

Rockets

Weapon

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese interests first: Fadlallah's stance on south Lebanon and Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-28

Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Berri stresses support for Palestine amid regional struggles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More