Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

Lebanon News
2024-04-25 | 05:08
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs
2min
Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

On Thursday, MPs gathered in the Parliament to participate in a legislative session, called for by the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, who opened the session after the quorum was completed.

This session is primarily focused on urgent legislative proposals, one of which is to extend the term of current municipal and mukhtars councils until 31/5/2025.

During the session, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn stated: "We understand the military situation in South Lebanon, but we have reservations about postponing municipal and mukhtars elections for a year."

He said: "We propose a temporary postponement until September 30, thus addressing the Beirut municipality concerns."

MP Tony Frangieh suggested providing financial support to municipalities so they can carry out their responsibilities effectively after the extension period.

Meanwhile, MP Gebran Bassil indicated that "the Minister of Interior intends to hold municipal elections, but the reality is different."

For his part, MP Ali Hassan Khalil highlighted: "The issue of postponing municipal elections has become a reality. We are ready for the elections in our areas of presence as a bloc, but the issue must be approached nationally and more broadly."

