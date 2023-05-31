News
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, discussed the Lebanese political developments, especially the presidency file, and regional and international developments with the Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov.
The meeting, which was held in Maarab, dealt with strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and Russia, according to Geagea's media office.
The meeting also included the Counselor at the Embassy, Maxim Romanov, in the presence of the Head of the Lebanese Forces external relations department ex-Minister Richard Kouyoumjian and member of the Central Council, Tony Darwish.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
Political
Developments
Lebanese
Presidency
Russian Ambassador
Alexander Rudakov
