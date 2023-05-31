Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, discussed the Lebanese political developments, especially the presidency file, and regional and international developments with the Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov. 

The meeting, which was held in Maarab, dealt with strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and Russia, according to Geagea's media office.  

The meeting also included the Counselor at the Embassy, Maxim Romanov, in the presence of the Head of the Lebanese Forces external relations department ex-Minister Richard Kouyoumjian and member of the Central Council, Tony Darwish.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Political

Developments

Lebanese

Presidency

Russian Ambassador

Alexander Rudakov

LBCI Next
Caretaker Justice Minister Khoury to LBCI: No retreat from our position
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

MP Sethrida Geagea calls for serious session to elect president, criticizes Speaker's inaction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Price of gasoline increases 17000 LBP

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-15

Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
04:56

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More