Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

At 1:05 PM on Thursday, January 25th, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) received an urgent lawsuit filed by the Lebanese state/ Ministry of Interior, represented by the head of the Case Authority at the Ministry of Justice.



This lawsuit seeks to suspend the "Marhaba Dawle" program. This legal action is in protest against what the state describes as a violation of moral and ethical boundaries by the program, resulting from the offenses it commits against the state and its institutions, as stated in the complaint.



As the judge is expected to receive LBCI's response to decide on the matter, the latter expresses regret that the Lebanese state seems to have forgotten the plight of its citizens. These citizens have lost their savings and are living amid a devastating economic crisis, leading to the immigration of their children and the destruction of their future.



Furthermore, they seem to have overlooked the tragedy of the port explosion that ravaged Beirut, causing Lebanese casualties and injuries.



More importantly, they neglected the struggles faced by the officers and members of the Internal Security Forces.



As for the claim that the program undermines the state's "prestige" through a satirical comedy show aimed at diverting people's attention from the tragedy they are experiencing due to the absence of the state itself, it is inherently comedic.

The state is the one that abandoned its people, its administrations, and its institutions, leading it to the dismal reality reflected in the program.



The truth is that the problem lies not in the "Marhaba Dawle" program but in a mentality that refuses to reform the state and the people's affairs and rejects even bringing a smile to their homes.



What LBCI aims for is to fix the flaws in the state by bringing joy to the homes of the Lebanese people, along with the hope of building a state whose only limit is the freedoms that should not be tampered with.