Man goes missing in Zifta

Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Man goes missing in Zifta
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Man goes missing in Zifta

Based on the request of the competent judiciary, the Directorate General of Internal Security Forces in Lebanon has circulated the photo of the missing person: Ramez Mohammad Al-Akraa (born in 2001, Syrian nationality).
 
He left his family's home in the town of Harouf in the south on 04/05/2023 and has not returned since. It is known that he was last seen in the town of Zifta - Nmeiriyeh junction.
 
Therefore, the Directorate requested that anyone who has seen him or has any information about him or his whereabouts to contact the Zifta police station in the Regional Gendarmerie Unit at the number 07-505012 to provide any available information.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

ISF

LBCI Next
Pakradounian: le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Pakradounian: le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Mikati chairs meeting discussing telecommunications sector affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Pakradounian: le Drian will return to Lebanon in September with initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17

Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More