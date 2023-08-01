Man goes missing in Zifta

Based on the request of the competent judiciary, the Directorate General of Internal Security Forces in Lebanon has circulated the photo of the missing person: Ramez Mohammad Al-Akraa (born in 2001, Syrian nationality).

He left his family's home in the town of Harouf in the south on 04/05/2023 and has not returned since. It is known that he was last seen in the town of Zifta - Nmeiriyeh junction.

Therefore, the Directorate requested that anyone who has seen him or has any information about him or his whereabouts to contact the Zifta police station in the Regional Gendarmerie Unit at the number 07-505012 to provide any available information.