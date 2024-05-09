Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The judiciary wasted no time in prosecuting the gang accused of assaulting minors; instead, the Public Prosecution Office in Mount Lebanon escalated its efforts in light of the gravity of the crimes committed against the victims and society.



On the ninth day of the investigation, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tanios Saghbine filed charges against 12 individuals, including five adults in custody, minors, and a woman identified as G.G., B.N., and B.M., who are abroad and suspected of financing the gang. Additionally, charges were brought against unknown individuals.



However, the most important aspect in the case is the alleged crimes. Alongside luring, rape, threats, deception, and robbery, the Public Prosecution Office charged attempted murder resulting from exposing the victims to physical harm and brutality in sexual acts.



Furthermore, charges of human trafficking and money laundering were filed based on investigations revealing the movement of funds resulting from illicit activities and used for unlawful purposes. For example, one of the detained minors confessed to receiving $75,000.



In the charges, the Public Prosecution Office requested the issuance of Interpol red notices against those abroad as soon as they are released.



Concurrently, requests for judicial assistance were sent to two countries where individuals B. M. known as "Jay" and B. N. known as "Steven" are believed to be located.



The accused minors, as well as the adults, will be referred to the investigative judge, and after the investigations conclude, the minors will be brought before the juvenile court to seek appropriate penalties.



It is noted that the investigations included four minors, a clothing store owner, a barber, a driver, a money changer, and a photographer.



Additionally, the Bar Association has initiated an investigation into one of the lawyers based on a request for prosecution authorization issued by the Public Prosecution Office.



Following the internal investigation, the Bar Association will make its decision regarding granting prosecution authorization.