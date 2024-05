In a global ranking of the best salads compiled by TasteAtlas, Lebanon's beloved dishes, Fattoush and Tabbouleh, have made their mark among the top choices.



Fattoush secured the 8th spot with its simple yet delightful combination of toasted pita bread as a base, mixed with an array of vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, radish, and tomatoes.



Enhanced by herbs such as mint and parsley, and finished with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and pomegranate syrup, Fattoush is brought to life with a hint of sumac.



Tabbouleh, a refreshing salad made primarily of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat, ranked 22nd on the list.



It is known for its vibrant flavors and lightness, seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil.



The inclusion of both salads on the prestigious list from TasteAtlas highlights the rich culinary heritage of Lebanon and the popularity of these dishes worldwide.