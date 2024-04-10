Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Lebanon is poised to address critical issues at the upcoming Brussels conference for refugees, notably advocating for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to their homeland or their resettlement in third countries. 

However, the complexity of this displacement crisis extends beyond mere financial considerations, with significant security and social ramifications looming large, underscored by the presence of 2,800 Syrian prisoners in Lebanese prisons.

Contrary to previous appeals primarily focused on securing additional funding for host communities and refugees themselves, Lebanon's foremost demand is greater than a funding matter. 

Yet, the path towards realizing this objective appears daunting, as Lebanon grapples with formidable obstacles. Many countries, particularly in Europe, remain reluctant to accept refugees or endorse their return to Syria, citing safety concerns. Key among these nations are France and Germany. Additionally, Lebanon faces challenges stemming from the Syrian government's reluctance to engage in the repatriation process, compounded by stringent political and economic conditions imposed by Damascus.

Information indicates that the data provided by the UNHCR to the Lebanese state regarding Syrian refugees was not sufficiently helpful, as it only included names and did not include entry dates to Lebanon or the Syrian region they came from.

Failure to complete this and other information will not allow Lebanon to launch a practical plan for return, part of which relies on identifying the identity of refugees whose return to Syria poses a danger to them. In such cases, Lebanon requests the UNHCR to resettle them to third countries within a certain deadline.

As for others, they can easily be returned to the area they fled from or to areas considered safe. 

Lebanon is preparing a list to be presented at the Brussels conference, as it seeks to shift responsibility for refugee management and welfare onto the shoulders of Syria, the United Nations, and the international community.

Just as in security, the economic impact of displacement is significant. According to available information, the World Bank has prepared a study, not yet published, showing that the annual cost of the Syrian displacement in Lebanon amounts to $1.2 billion.

Lebanon, the United Nations organizations, and private associations are struggling to cover this cost currently due to the decline in financial support from donor countries focused on the wars in Ukraine and Palestine.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Refugees

LBCI Next
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
World News
12:14

Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:16

Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More