A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Lebanon is poised to address critical issues at the upcoming Brussels conference for refugees, notably advocating for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to their homeland or their resettlement in third countries.



However, the complexity of this displacement crisis extends beyond mere financial considerations, with significant security and social ramifications looming large, underscored by the presence of 2,800 Syrian prisoners in Lebanese prisons.



Contrary to previous appeals primarily focused on securing additional funding for host communities and refugees themselves, Lebanon's foremost demand is greater than a funding matter.



Yet, the path towards realizing this objective appears daunting, as Lebanon grapples with formidable obstacles. Many countries, particularly in Europe, remain reluctant to accept refugees or endorse their return to Syria, citing safety concerns. Key among these nations are France and Germany. Additionally, Lebanon faces challenges stemming from the Syrian government's reluctance to engage in the repatriation process, compounded by stringent political and economic conditions imposed by Damascus.



Information indicates that the data provided by the UNHCR to the Lebanese state regarding Syrian refugees was not sufficiently helpful, as it only included names and did not include entry dates to Lebanon or the Syrian region they came from.



Failure to complete this and other information will not allow Lebanon to launch a practical plan for return, part of which relies on identifying the identity of refugees whose return to Syria poses a danger to them. In such cases, Lebanon requests the UNHCR to resettle them to third countries within a certain deadline.



As for others, they can easily be returned to the area they fled from or to areas considered safe.



Lebanon is preparing a list to be presented at the Brussels conference, as it seeks to shift responsibility for refugee management and welfare onto the shoulders of Syria, the United Nations, and the international community.



Just as in security, the economic impact of displacement is significant. According to available information, the World Bank has prepared a study, not yet published, showing that the annual cost of the Syrian displacement in Lebanon amounts to $1.2 billion.



Lebanon, the United Nations organizations, and private associations are struggling to cover this cost currently due to the decline in financial support from donor countries focused on the wars in Ukraine and Palestine.