Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

2024-05-09 | 08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib received the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

After the meeting, Minister Bou Habib pointed out that assistance had been requested from Qatar to evacuate Lebanese women and their families through the Rafah crossing, who have been stranded since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza.

He praised Qatar's constructive role in assisting Lebanon in overcoming its presidential crisis through internal Lebanese consensus, encouraged and supported by Arab and international sponsorship.
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

