Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Four martyrs were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Bafliyeh in the district of Tyre, southern Lebanon.



The attack caused the vehicle to catch fire on a public road in Bafliyeh.



Lebanese Civil Defense reported that teams arrived at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, to extinguish the fire in a Renault Rapid-type car.