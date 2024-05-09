Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

Lebanon News
2024-05-09 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

Four Hezbollah fighters were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on their car in southern Lebanon, a security source told Agence France-Presse, while the party mourned three of its fighters.

Since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7th, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border shelling on a daily basis. However, recent days have witnessed an escalation in attacks.

The Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse that "four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their Renault Rapid-type car in (the town of) Bafliyeh," about 15 kilometers away from the southern Lebanese border with Israel.

Later on Thursday, Hezbollah mourned three of its fighters as it claimed responsibility for new attacks on Israeli military sites.

The Lebanese Civil Defense reported "the fall of four martyrs" and that its teams were working to "extinguish a fire that broke out inside a Rapid-type car targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the main road in Bafliyeh."

Meanwhile, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported "the fall of martyrs" in "the enemy aircraft's targeting of a Rapid car" in the southern town.

In response to a query by Agence France-Presse, the Israeli army simply stated, "We do not comment on reports from foreign media."

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Airstrike

Bafliyeh

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-29

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Macron warns Hezbollah and Iran to avoid creating danger in the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38

Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More