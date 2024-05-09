News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-09 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
Four Hezbollah fighters were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on their car in southern Lebanon, a security source told Agence France-Presse, while the party mourned three of its fighters.
Since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7th, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border shelling on a daily basis. However, recent days have witnessed an escalation in attacks.
The Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse that "four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their Renault Rapid-type car in (the town of) Bafliyeh," about 15 kilometers away from the southern Lebanese border with Israel.
Later on Thursday, Hezbollah mourned three of its fighters as it claimed responsibility for new attacks on Israeli military sites.
The Lebanese Civil Defense reported "the fall of four martyrs" and that its teams were working to "extinguish a fire that broke out inside a Rapid-type car targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the main road in Bafliyeh."
Meanwhile, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported "the fall of martyrs" in "the enemy aircraft's targeting of a Rapid car" in the southern town.
In response to a query by Agence France-Presse, the Israeli army simply stated, "We do not comment on reports from foreign media."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Airstrike
Bafliyeh
Next
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold
0
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns
Lebanon News
05:13
Kettaneh to LBCI: Red Cross continues to carry out missions in southern towns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice
0
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Macron warns Hezbollah and Iran to avoid creating danger in the region
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Macron warns Hezbollah and Iran to avoid creating danger in the region
0
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
Middle East News
12:17
Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:51
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
09:51
Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
4
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
5
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
Lebanon News
08:54
Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families
6
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More