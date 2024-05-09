Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

Four Hezbollah fighters were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on their car in southern Lebanon, a security source told Agence France-Presse, while the party mourned three of its fighters.



Since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7th, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging border shelling on a daily basis. However, recent days have witnessed an escalation in attacks.



The Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse that "four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their Renault Rapid-type car in (the town of) Bafliyeh," about 15 kilometers away from the southern Lebanese border with Israel.



Later on Thursday, Hezbollah mourned three of its fighters as it claimed responsibility for new attacks on Israeli military sites.



The Lebanese Civil Defense reported "the fall of four martyrs" and that its teams were working to "extinguish a fire that broke out inside a Rapid-type car targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the main road in Bafliyeh."



Meanwhile, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported "the fall of martyrs" in "the enemy aircraft's targeting of a Rapid car" in the southern town.



In response to a query by Agence France-Presse, the Israeli army simply stated, "We do not comment on reports from foreign media."



AFP