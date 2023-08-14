Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News

The Ministry of Health's media office announced that inaccurate and exaggerated news is circulating in some media outlets regarding a new wave of Coronavirus in Lebanon.
The ministry clarified that COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization, is no longer considered a "public health emergency of international concern." It continues to appear in Lebanon and other countries in waves, often related to increased activities, tourist gatherings, or family gatherings.

Lebanon has recently witnessed an increase in cases, coinciding with the tourist season and the influx of visitors to the country. However, most reported cases have been mild and without complications requiring hospitalization. Hospital occupancy rates and COVID-related deaths remain low (COVID hospital bed occupancy rate: 5%, COVID deaths in the last 14 days: 0.4 per 100,000).

The Ministry of Health affirmed that it closely monitors virus developments and mutations in collaboration with scientific committees and the World Health Organization. The epidemiological surveillance team continues its work through testing and case tracking, and the ministry will promptly inform the public of any developments or updates in this area.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the importance of adopting preventive measures against the disease, including proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing, and mask usage when necessary (especially when coughing or in crowded places), especially for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. It also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccine's significance in preventing disease complications.

The ministry urged the media to obtain information from reliable official sources and refrain from disseminating inaccurate information lacking scientific accuracy. It warned against using the ministry's name to spread inaccurate information to generate attention, underlining the importance of responsible reporting.

Lebanon News

Health

Covid-19

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe
MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18

Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More