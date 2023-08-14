News
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News
Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 08:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News
The Ministry of Health's media office announced that inaccurate and exaggerated news is circulating in some media outlets regarding a new wave of Coronavirus in Lebanon.
The ministry clarified that COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization, is no longer considered a "public health emergency of international concern." It continues to appear in Lebanon and other countries in waves, often related to increased activities, tourist gatherings, or family gatherings.
Lebanon has recently witnessed an increase in cases, coinciding with the tourist season and the influx of visitors to the country. However, most reported cases have been mild and without complications requiring hospitalization. Hospital occupancy rates and COVID-related deaths remain low (COVID hospital bed occupancy rate: 5%, COVID deaths in the last 14 days: 0.4 per 100,000).
The Ministry of Health affirmed that it closely monitors virus developments and mutations in collaboration with scientific committees and the World Health Organization. The epidemiological surveillance team continues its work through testing and case tracking, and the ministry will promptly inform the public of any developments or updates in this area.
Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the importance of adopting preventive measures against the disease, including proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing, and mask usage when necessary (especially when coughing or in crowded places), especially for the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. It also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccine's significance in preventing disease complications.
The ministry urged the media to obtain information from reliable official sources and refrain from disseminating inaccurate information lacking scientific accuracy. It warned against using the ministry's name to spread inaccurate information to generate attention, underlining the importance of responsible reporting.
Lebanon News
Health
Covid-19
Lebanon
