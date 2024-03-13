Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

2024-03-13 | 14:01
Bekaa Valley: A new &#39;frontline&#39; in Israel&#39;s target list
Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

Report by Lara el Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
Bekaa Valley has emerged as a new focal point in Israel's strategic considerations, following attempts over two consecutive days to link actions in the region with those in the Golan Heights. This development places the Bekaa squarely on Israel's radar.

The main objective of these operations was to undermine what is perceived as the stronghold of resistance forces. A secondary goal revolves around Israel's selection of targets based on its military imperatives, particularly as it claims that the sites in Bekaa are being used to launch drones.

Contrastingly, Lebanese sources have indicated that the strikes have exposed some of the Israeli intelligence as being outdated.

In Lebanon, the strikes are viewed as a significant escalation. Meanwhile, in Israel, the recent attacks on the Golan Heights are seen as a major setback. Although Hezbollah has previously targeted the Golan Heights, the launch of over a hundred missiles in a single event is considered the most significant confrontation since 2006, as reported by Israeli media outlets.

Hezbollah's focus on the Golan Heights is due to its strategic significance. This area, under Israel's Northern Command, hosts espionage operations and artillery capable of reaching the Mediterranean Sea and as far as Turkey. It is also significant to Hezbollah due to its connection with the Lebanese territories, including the occupied Shebaa Farms, suggesting a direct link between Israeli actions in Lebanon and responses targeting the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah's strategy in responding to Israeli strikes involves selecting "balanced targets," aiming for equivalence in the choice of locations and the scale of response, without resorting to weapons that could escalate the conflict further. The group aims to support Gaza without becoming the primary focus of the conflict, conscious of the potential for a broader escalation involving multiple resistance fronts.

Moreover, Hezbollah is cautious not to exacerbate the already challenging situation in Lebanon, which includes the displacement of people from border villages and an economy under strain amid political fragmentation. This situation has weakened the broad support Hezbollah has enjoyed since the 2006 conflict, adding to the group's reluctance to provide Israel with any pretext for further escalation.
 

