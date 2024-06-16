News
US Navy rescues crew of Greek-owned tanker hit by Houthis
World News
2024-06-16 | 03:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Navy rescues crew of Greek-owned tanker hit by Houthis
The United States Naval Forces Central Command announced on Sunday that it had rescued the crew of the bulk cargo carrier Tutor, owned by a Greek company and flying the Liberian flag, after it was targeted by the Houthis on June 12 in the Red Sea.
Reuters
World News
United States
Tutor
Greece
Houthis
Red Sea
Next
Men who took hostages in Russian detention center demand car, open route for escape: Agency
Prisoners take employees hostage in Russian detention centre
Previous
