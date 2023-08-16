News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Reel Rock
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP
On Wednesday August 16, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 18000 LBP each and that of diesel increased by 30000 LBP and that of gas increased by 22000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1776,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1814,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1635,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 889,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Gasoline
Lebanon
Fuel
Gas
Next
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-11
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
2023-08-11
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:55
Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations
Lebanon News
06:55
Labor Minister holds talks with Bangladesh Embassy representative on migrant worker regulations
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Lebanon News
06:22
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
0
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges
Lebanon News
04:55
Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Lebanon News
06:22
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
4
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
02:35
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
5
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
7
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
Lebanon News
06:07
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities
8
Lebanon News
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Lebanon News
03:33
109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More