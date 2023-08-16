Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 02:16
High views
Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP
Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP

On Wednesday August 16, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 18000 LBP each and that of diesel increased by 30000 LBP and that of gas increased by 22000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1776,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1814,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1635,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 889,000 LBP
 

