Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30 | 12:22
High views
3min
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite growing optimism about reaching a new prisoner deal, following a message from mediators indicating the possibility of reaching an agreement within 48 hours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deemed the likelihood of a deal slim. 

He escalated his threats towards Hamas, declaring military steps to commence an operation in Rafah and rejecting the idea of withdrawing from the Gaza Strip.

As the Israeli delegation postponed its trip to Cairo until after the expected response from Hamas on Wednesday, officials warned of obstructing the current deal and accused Netanyahu of succumbing to his coalition's threats.

According to Israelis, the proposed negotiation deal includes:

  • Release of prisoners: Hamas to release 31 Israeli prisoners, including women, patients, and the elderly, in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners for one Israeli prisoner. The ceasefire days will be linked to the number of Israeli prisoners. The disagreement revolves around the names of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. While Israel insists on its right to object to certain names, it has reportedly relented on its condition of preventing these prisoners from leaving the country.
  • Israeli troop withdrawal: Israel to agree to withdraw its military forces during the ceasefire period from Gaza's outskirts and center.
  • Increase in humanitarian aid: Israel to consent to an increase in the quantity of humanitarian aid trucks.

However, a major point of contention in the last two months has been the return of residents to northern Gaza. Tel Aviv has relented on restricting returns to women and those under 17 years old, accepting criteria that include the return of a large number.

The compromise, still subject to internal debate, is linked to the withdrawal from the separation corridor and the refusal to subject returning Palestinians to military inspections, instead opting for Egyptian inspections, who will be present in the Gaza Strip in accordance with the deal.

Amidst these developments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intensifies his discussions in Tel Aviv and pressures Benjamin Netanyahu not to obstruct the deal. 

Meanwhile, government officials reveal they will not allow Netanyahu to delay a deal that ensures the return of prisoners.

