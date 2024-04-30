Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

In a further update regarding the incident that happened in an area in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, sources from the Beirut Fire Brigade confirmed to LBCI that a gas leak from one of the four large gas cylinders inside a restaurant on the Beshara El-Khoury Street caused a fire.



The sources confirmed that the gas cylinders did not explode as rumored and were safely removed from the premises.



They explained that due to the intensity of the fire, the employees could not exit the restaurant but rushed to a small room below, resulting in their suffocation and the death of eight employees.



Judge Zaher Hamadeh detained the owner of the restaurant where the incident happened and placed guards near one of the injured workers after being hospitalized.