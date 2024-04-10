News
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
2024-04-10 | 12:18
High views
A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Israel commenced gas extraction from the Karish field in October-November 2022, following the delineation of maritime borders with Lebanon. By 2023, Israel's daily gas extraction from Karish amounted to an equivalent of 100,000 barrels of oil.
In a significant development, Israel initiated gas extraction from the North Karish field in 2024. This field, previously located within negotiation Line 29 between Lebanon and Israel, is an integral part of the main Karish field.
With the launch of operations in the North Karish field, Energean Company aims to ramp up its gas production to approximately 130,000 barrels of oil per day, as confirmed by the company to LBCI.
While Israel managed to leverage the Karish field within two years, Lebanon finds itself in a state of anticipation. Currently, the awaited report is from the French company Total regarding the drilling process in the "Qana" field. According to Minister of Energy Walid Fayad, April 15 marks the deadline for Total to submit the report.
Fayad attributed the delay to potential political factors stemming from the country's instability.
Fayad confirmed Lebanon's fulfillment of its duties regarding the gas file, but t falls upon companies interested in Lebanon's oil wealth to demonstrate greater commitment.
In summary, it appears that this issue will once again come to the forefront, particularly midway through this month, with the legal deadline for Total's report submission approaching.
