Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

Lebanon officially received the modified French proposal aimed at de-escalation and a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.



The French Presidency had revised the original proposal based on feedback from stakeholders and a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Paris.



Regarding the details of the modified proposal, which forms a practical framework for the implementation of Resolution 1701, government sources remained silent, awaiting a position on it and a response to it.