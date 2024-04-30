News
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 11:47
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon officially received the modified French proposal aimed at de-escalation and a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.
The French Presidency had revised the original proposal based on feedback from stakeholders and a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Paris.
Regarding the details of the modified proposal, which forms a practical framework for the implementation of Resolution 1701, government sources remained silent, awaiting a position on it and a response to it.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Ceasefire
South
Emmanuel Macron
Najib Mikati
