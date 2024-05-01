Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University

World News
2024-05-01 | 02:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University

New York City police raided Columbia University late on Tuesday to arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom had seized an academic building, and to remove a protest encampment the Ivy League school had sought to dismantle for nearly two weeks.

Shortly after police moved in, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik released a letter in which she requested police stay on campus until at least May 17 - two days after graduation - "to maintain order and ensure that encampments are not re-established."

Within three hours the campus had been cleared of protesters, said a police spokesperson, adding "dozens" of arrests were made.

At the start of the raid around 9 pm ET throngs of helmeted police marched onto the elite campus in upper Manhattan, a focal point of student rallies that have spread to dozens of schools across the US in recent days expressing opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

"We’re clearing it out," the police officers yelled.

Soon after, a long line of officers climbed into Hamilton Hall, an academic building that protesters had broken into and occupied in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police entered through a second-story window, using a police vehicle equipped with a ladder.

Students standing outside the hall jeered police with shouts of "Shame, shame!"

Police were seen loading dozens of detainees onto a bus, each with their hands bound behind their backs by zip-ties, the entire scene illuminated with flashing red and blue lights of police vehicles.

"Free, free, free Palestine," chanted protesters outside the building. Others yelled "Let the students go."

“Columbia will be proud of these students in five years,” said Sweda Polat, one of the student negotiators for Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the coalition of student groups that has organized the protests.

She said students did not pose a danger and called on police to back down, speaking as officers shouted at her and others to retreat or leave campus.

Protesters were seeking three demands from Columbia: divestment from companies supporting Israel's government, greater transparency in university finances, and amnesty for students and faculty disciplined over the protests.

Reuters

World News

New York

Police

Raid

Columbia University

Pro-Palestinian

Protest

Ivy League school

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:07

New York City police enter Columbia University as protests continue

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:38

Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests

LBCI
World News
03:10

United Airlines: Flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9

LBCI
World News
01:15

Russian missile kills three in Ukraine's port of Odesa

LBCI
World News
01:05

Ecuador's president declares state of emergency in five provinces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Sheikh Kabalan: Our resistance's role is a national duty for all Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Hamas: We hold Biden directly responsible for ethnic cleansing carried out by the occupation forces within Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
00:54

Seoul discusses joining AUKUS pact with US, UK, and Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More