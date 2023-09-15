Khattar to LBCI: The Civil Defense continues to operate at a minimum level, and 95% of fires are human-made

Lebanon News
2023-09-15 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khattar to LBCI: The Civil Defense continues to operate at a minimum level, and 95% of fires are human-made
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Khattar to LBCI: The Civil Defense continues to operate at a minimum level, and 95% of fires are human-made

LBCI launched the #حريق_بالناقص (or One Less Fire in English) campaign.

The Director General of Civil Defense, Raymond Khattar, revealed that the human element within the Civil Defense has improved with the recruitment of new volunteers, although he considers it insufficient. 

Regarding logistical matters, he confirmed that the Civil Defense continues to operate at a minimum level as its vehicles are 23 years old and have all been worn out.

Khattar explained in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that in 2021, the Civil Defense conducted around 14,000 firefighting operations, which decreased to 7,000 in 2022, and as of 2023 until August, the number has further dropped to 5,000. He noted that the peak season for wildfires is between September and October.

The Director General of Civil Defense also emphasized that climate change is one of the factors contributing to the spread of fires, stating that 95 percent of fires are either due to human ignorance or intentional acts.

He confirmed that the Civil Defense conducts awareness campaigns about the dangers of fires through the media and seasonal guidelines distributed periodically.

Khattar stressed that the biggest problem is the difficulty in extinguishing waste fires, considering it an exhaustive and resource-consuming task for the Civil Defense personnel and equipment.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

LBCI

Campaign

Fire

Civil Defense

Raymond Khattar

Climate

Change

LBCI Next
Environment Minister to LBCI: Local monitoring is crucial, and climate change is increasing the severity of fires
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Environment Minister to LBCI: Local monitoring is crucial, and climate change is increasing the severity of fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-07

Khattar to LBCI: Massive Fire Erupts on Al-Basha Bridge, Quickly Contained by Civil Defense

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Environment Minister to LBCI: Local monitoring is crucial, and climate change is increasing the severity of fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

Price of gasoline drops significantly

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-22

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:20

IMF agreement vital for Lebanon's people, says European Observatory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Heritage preservation and identity building: AlUla's timeless role

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More