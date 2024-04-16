Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saint Levant&#39;s Gaza tribute: Palestine&#39;s voice echoes at Coachella
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

At the heart of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Palestine was present.

The event featured the rapper of Palestinian origins, Marwan Abdelhamid, known as Saint Levant, who chose to dedicate his performance to Gaza.

Coachella is not just a festival; it is among the most prominent global festivals, annually featuring international stars.

After his performance, Saint Levant stated: "I was born in Jerusalem and raised in Gaza. I hope all of you are aware, that the people of Gaza have been undergoing a brutal, brutal genocide for the past six months. And the people of Palestine have been undergoing a brutal occupation for the past 75 years."

He said that he was about to drop a new project soon called "Deira."

"Deira is the hotel that my dad built in Gaza that was recently bombed three months ago. All of my childhood memories are there. We Palestinians only know resistance. We will return," he expressed.

This artist, who currently resides in Los Angeles, has been championing the Palestinian cause through his songs.

He not only conveyed the ongoing tragedy happening in Gaza to the audience at Coachella but also featured a performance by the Palestinian  Sol Band.

At Coachella, American singer Victoria Monét got involved in politics by advocating for an end to war, although she did not mention Gaza specifically. She is recognized, along with many other celebrities, for supporting a ceasefire during the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

American singer Victoria Monét said: "Stop the wars, stop the hate, stop the genocides."

Voices against wars emerged from the heart of the United States, attempting to reach what politics and diplomacy failed to achieve.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Gaza

Coachella

Music

Festival

Palestine

Saint Levant

Performance

Victoria Monét

LBCI Next
Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

UN rights office: Israel still imposing 'unlawful' restrictions on Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15

Israel releases 150 Palestinian detainees from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Foreign workers dominate Lebanese job market

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Prince Harry appeals the British Home Office's decision to lift his personal protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More