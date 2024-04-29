Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

2024-04-29 | 03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
2min
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

MP Bilal Abdallah believes that the French initiative could establish a framework akin to Resolution 1701 while protecting the rights of all parties involved.

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah lamented the lack of significant Western efforts to curb Israel's aggressive actions in southern Lebanon and Palestine.

He emphasized that the Lebanese unanimously reject the prospect of a comprehensive war. 

In addition, Abdallah stressed the importance of reconsidering the pre-Resolution 1701 truce agreement, which addresses numerous issues between Lebanon and Israel.

He also highlighted Israel's heightened aggression and cautioned against providing it with justification for further military escalation.

Furthermore, Abdallah clarified that the resistance movement has given the Lebanese government, led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a mandate to avert a full-scale confrontation with Israel.

Calling upon the international community, Abdallah urged it to acknowledge its responsibilities towards Lebanon, given its vulnerability due to its geographical location spanning from south to north.

He also emphasized Lebanon's enduring burden, resulting from "the lack of a political settlement in Syria."

