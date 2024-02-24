Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The hills of Kfardebian in Lebanon in the winter of 2024 are not the same as the famous Pyrenees Mountains in France in the same season.



The scene in Lebanon resembles previous years, but the situation is different in France.



European tourists who used to come to these areas to indulge in skiing have seen a change in scenery.



Neither the snow levels nor the snow-dependent activities remained as they were.



What is the factor behind this change? It is climate change.



The Pyrenees Mountains are not the only ones deprived of sufficient snow; in Slovenia and Montenegro, the European scene is similar, prompting ski resort managers to introduce alternative activities to attract tourists.



While climate change affects the entire planet, its impact varies.

While Europe suffers from it to a greater extent, the ski areas in Lebanon are still a blessing... a blessing that must be preserved.