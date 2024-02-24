Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"

2024-02-24 | 06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe&quot;
0min
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
The hills of Kfardebian in Lebanon in the winter of 2024 are not the same as the famous Pyrenees Mountains in France in the same season. 

The scene in Lebanon resembles previous years, but the situation is different in France. 

European tourists who used to come to these areas to indulge in skiing have seen a change in scenery. 

Neither the snow levels nor the snow-dependent activities remained as they were. 

What is the factor behind this change? It is climate change. 

The Pyrenees Mountains are not the only ones deprived of sufficient snow; in Slovenia and Montenegro, the European scene is similar, prompting ski resort managers to introduce alternative activities to attract tourists. 

While climate change affects the entire planet, its impact varies. 
While Europe suffers from it to a greater extent, the ski areas in Lebanon are still a blessing... a blessing that must be preserved.

News Bulletin Reports

Climate Change

Weather

Lebanon

Europe

Snow

Ski

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
