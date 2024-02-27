UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 06:29
High views
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

In a Tuesday statement, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed deep concern over the escalating exchanges of fire in the region.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict, which has resulted in loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure and homes, the statement emphasized the urgent need to halt hostilities. The conflict has not only disrupted the lives of civilians but also posed a threat to the stability of the region.

“It has jeopardized the livelihoods and changed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line. Yet we now see an expansion and intensification of strikes,” UNIFIL stated.

According to the statement, despite UNIFIL’s efforts to engage with all parties involved and mitigate tensions, “recent events have the potential to put at risk a political solution to this conflict.”

UNIFIL calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, emphasizing the importance of creating space for political and diplomatic dialogue.

The statement underscores the necessity of a political resolution to restore stability and ensure the safety of civilians in South Lebanon. 
 

