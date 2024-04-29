Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, stated that any external initiative toward Lebanon aiming to relieve the Netanyahu government so it can focus on Gaza is doomed to fail.



He noted that seeking solutions should not involve addressing the consequences but rather the causes that led to the situation.



During a memorial event held for the victims of the Zionist aggression at the Imam Hussein (AS) complex in the city of Tyre, Fadlallah emphasized that those seeking solutions should focus on pressuring the Zionist entity to stop the massacre in Gaza.



He stated, "Deciding how the south will look after the cessation of aggression is up to the Lebanese people and state, based on rules protecting the south, including the army, the people, and the resistance, and preserving our national sovereignty."



He added, "Our achievements are far greater than what can be seen by those with limited vision, weak minds, or those with prior records and no conscience. What matters to us is the impact on the enemy, forcing it to stop its aggression."



Fadlallah continued: "This is evident in the pressure on Lebanon to stop the resistance and the anxiety felt by the enemy, which causes anger and resentment in others."



He affirmed that any harm inflicted by the enemy on civilians will be met with an immediate response. After targeting Hanin, the enemy suffered a severe blow for two days. Any Israeli escalation will be met with an appropriate response from the resistance.



He pointed out that "the resistance is establishing a protection model today that allows the people of the south to stand firm on their land, preventing their displacement and keeping the enemy in check while the Zionists continue building settlements."



Fadlallah further emphasized, "Times have changed: when we are displaced, so are they; when our villages are bombed, so are their settlements. This is unlike the past when villages were invaded without restraint, and the enemy could establish a foothold in our villages using collaborators to execute its plans."