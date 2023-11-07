Price of gasoline increases by 3000 LBP

The prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased on Tuesday by 3000 Lebanese pounds, while the price of diesel decreased by 8000 Lebanese pounds. Additionally, the price of gas decreased by 2000 Lebanese pounds.



The updated prices are as follows:



95-octane gasoline: 1591.000 Lebanese pounds

98-octane gasoline: 1631.000 Lebanese pounds

Diesel: 1665.000 Lebanese pounds

Gas: 958.000 Lebanese pounds.