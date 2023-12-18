Gemayel meets Egyptian and Greek ambassadors, highlighting the need to protect Lebanon

In a meeting at his office in Bikfaya, the head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, met with the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa.



The meeting focused on fostering mutual understanding, discussing bilateral relations, and examining the ongoing developments in the region and their impact on Lebanon.



During the encounter, they delved into Egypt's role within the Quintet Committee for Lebanon and its calls for expediting the presidential election. Gemayel stressed the importance of shielding Lebanon from the perilous events unfolding in the region.



He emphasized that, given the country's current state, Lebanon is ill-equipped to bear the consequences of regional conflicts. Gemayel stressed the imperative need to concentrate efforts on Lebanon reclaiming its institutions and the democratic path that distinguishes its system.



He argued that this would enable Lebanon to reintegrate into the global arena, playing its historical role alongside its Arab friends.



In an introductory visit, Gemayel also met with the new Greek Ambassador, Despina Koukoulopoulo. The discussions revolved around bilateral relations and the current developments in the region.