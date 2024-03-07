Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-03-07 | 12:13
High views
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee emphasized the priority of electing a president for the republic and expressed their continuous support for completing the presidential process as soon as possible.

This came during a meeting held by the ambassadors at the Embassy of Qatar in Beirut today, where they reviewed the current developments in Lebanon and discussed the presidential election file.

