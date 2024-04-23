Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Quintet Ambassadors concluded a series of meetings with Lebanese political forces, delivering their findings to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



The discussions centered on resolving the presidential vacancy, as efforts continue to elect a head of state.



A significant aspect of these inquiries revealed that major blocs, particularly the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Kataeb Party, did not outright reject dialogue.



Instead, their consent was contingent upon guaranteed assurances.



They demanded that any dialogue must lead to the Parliament's convening and holding a session to elect a president, either by consensus or, in the event of disagreement, Speaker Berri would ensure the quorum remains intact, allowing consecutive sessions until a president is elected by a required majority.



Egypt's ambassador, Alaa Moussa, emphasized the importance of achieving consensus through dialogue. He stated, "The dialogue or discussions should lead to a consensus. A parliamentary session should be held with a full quorum."



Following their discussions at Ain el-Tineh, the ambassadors concluded their visit, signaling that it would not be their last.



The answers and clarifications they withheld will be conveyed to relevant blocs and forces in another round of consultations.



It is noteworthy that during the ambassadors' meetings, particularly with the Lebanese Forces, their leader conveyed his conviction that the Amal-Hezbollah duo's wants their candidate, indicating their willingness to persist in obstructing institutions.



Consequently, Samir Geagea did not pose any questions or inquiries to the ambassadors. Instead, he reaffirmed the rejection of dialogue for the sake of dialogue and the insistence on obstruction.