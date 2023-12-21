Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

2023-12-21 | 09:36
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, &#39;artillery attack&#39; targets village house
Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

Two aerial strikes by warplanes targeted Kfarkela, accompanied by an "artillery attack" on one of the houses in the village.
 

