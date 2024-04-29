Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

Lebanon News
2024-04-29 | 15:58
High views
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
0min
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

Doctor Arafat Tfayli confirmed that cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries.
 
He explained that "these figures do not reflect what is currently happening because a person exposed to pollution does not develop cancer instantly." 

He pointed out that the number of cancer patients starts to rise after five, 10, and 15 years from now.

In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, he said: "The numbers we have are trending upward, but not significantly. Pollution has not shown its effects yet."

He added: "We expect a 'cancer tsunami' in Lebanon in the next five to 10 years due to pollution, smoking, and other reasons."

He also pointed out that according to the latest statistics, there are about 1200 people who have lung cancer out of about 10,000, which is a rate of 12 percent.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Arafat Tfayli

Vision 2030

Cancer

Rates

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

