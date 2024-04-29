Doctor Arafat Tfayli confirmed that cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries.He explained that "these figures do not reflect what is currently happening because a person exposed to pollution does not develop cancer instantly."He pointed out that the number of cancer patients starts to rise after five, 10, and 15 years from now.In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, he said: "The numbers we have are trending upward, but not significantly. Pollution has not shown its effects yet."He added: "We expect a 'cancer tsunami' in Lebanon in the next five to 10 years due to pollution, smoking, and other reasons."He also pointed out that according to the latest statistics, there are about 1200 people who have lung cancer out of about 10,000, which is a rate of 12 percent.