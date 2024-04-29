News
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The possibility of reaching a captive-exchange deal with Hamas faces a gloomy outlook.
The Israeli negotiating delegation, led by David Barnea, is preparing to head to Cairo on Tuesday to know Hamas' expected response to mediators on Monday.
The Israeli side declared that a decisive point was approaching more than ever before, continuing their contacts and talks with the Egyptian side to ensure the deal's success.
Some security entities consider Israel's flexibility as contributing to reaching an agreement.
Meanwhile, Hamas officials stated that Israel's offer to the Egyptian delegation narrowed the major differences between the two sides.
Some view this offer as exacerbating Israeli disagreements, posing a threat to the disintegration of Netanyahu's government.
Cabinet member Benny Gantz threatened to withdraw from the "government coalition" if Netanyahu rejected a proposal for a deal ensuring the return of captives in exchange for postponing the Rafah operation and reaching a ceasefire.
The coalition duo, ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, responded to Gantz's threats with a similar withdrawal threat if Netanyahu agreed to what they called "surrendering to Hamas."
At the same time, internal Israeli movements lean towards Gantz's proposal and completing the deal. Movements have also engaged with the families of the hostages and the military establishment.
This comes after thirty reserve soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade revolted against the order to go to a military base to conduct training for Rafah's invasion, declaring their unwillingness to participate in combat there, amid expectations that more soldiers would join them.
In the midst of these developments, the United States decided to build an extremely large military base, adjacent to the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel, capable of accommodating twenty-three thousand soldiers, various crews, and thousands of combat equipment.
Analysts see Washington's move not only as restoring Israel to a position of strength in the Middle East but also as enhancing the deterrent balance that Tel Aviv lacked.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Negotiaton
Gaza
War
Hamas
Hostages
Benny Gantz
Benjamin Netanyahu
