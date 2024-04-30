Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

2024-04-30 | 09:58
Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi emphasized that the decision to conduct official exams solely rests with the Ministry of Education.

During a press conference, he stressed that the issue of conducting official exams is not political but educational.

He said: "This year, we will not conduct the unified exam and will rely on school grades for the Intermediate Certificate (Brevet)."

He added: "We have decided to maintain unified exams for the entire country, for the Baccalaureate Certificates, and not to separate the south from other regions, to avoid creating a negative perception of certificates held by students in the south."

He pointed out that in public secondary schools, the educational level will be raised by taking measures that include optional and mandatory subjects according to each branch.

As for vocational and technical education, the decision is to adopt 60 percent of the general curriculum and replace practical and oral exams with written exams, except for the nursing specialization.

He clarified: "We have decided to cancel the official exams for professional, complementary vocational, and preparatory technical qualification (Brevet) certificates, as well as the entrance exam to the first year of the complementary certificate for those who have completed a training course of about 400 hours."
 

