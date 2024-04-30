News
UNICEF condemns ongoing hostilities in South Lebanon, says 90,000 people were displaced
Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 08:36
UNICEF condemns ongoing hostilities in South Lebanon, says 90,000 people were displaced
On Tuesday, UNICEF denounced the "ongoing hostilities" in South Lebanon, which are taking a "devastating toll" on locals, forcing around 90,000 people, including 30,000 children, from their homes.
According to the organization, the armed conflict damaged infrastructure and facilities, affecting crucial services, including damage to nine water stations, "which serve a population of 100,000 people."
Additionally, a press release said: "More than 70 schools are currently closed, affecting around 20,000 students and significantly affecting their education. Around 23 healthcare facilities - serving 4,000 people - are closed due to the hostilities."
“As the conflict impacting the south of Lebanon is in its seventh month, we are deeply alarmed by the situation of children and families who have been forced from their homes and the profound long-term impact the violence is taking on children’s safety, health, and access to education,” said UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder.
Beigbeder added: “As long as the situation remains so volatile, more children will suffer. Protection of children is an obligation under the International Humanitarian Law and every child deserves to be safe.”
The UNICEF Representative in Lebanon highlighted that the situation in Lebanon's south adds to the numerous crises that the country has been facing since 2019.
“We call for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of children and civilians. We must redouble our efforts to make sure every child in Lebanon is in school and learning, is protected from physical and mental harm, and has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to society," the UNICEF Representative in Lebanon stated.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UNICEF
South Lebanon
Children
Locals
Edouard Beigbeder
