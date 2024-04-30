Unified exam for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) in Lebanon cancelled: Education Minister

Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unified exam for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) in Lebanon cancelled: Education Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Unified exam for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) in Lebanon cancelled: Education Minister

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, said during a briefing: "We have decided not to conduct the unified exam for the Intermediate Certificate (Brevet)."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Intermediate Certificate

Brevet

Education Minister

Abbas Halabi

LBCI Next
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:27

Blinken urges Hamas to 'not delay' in accepting ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Two-state solution debate: Perspectives from Saudi Arabia and Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Education Minister says unified exams to be conducted for Baccalaureate Certificates, cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Turkish man shot dead after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Trump ready to renew conservative alliance with Hungary's Orban

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

UNICEF condemns ongoing hostilities in South Lebanon, says 90,000 people were displaced

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More